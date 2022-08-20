Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Enterprise is smiling big after taking home four 2022 Main Street Alabama awards on Friday night in Opelika.

Honores included:

“The Excellence in Promotion Award” for the Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade.

“The Excellence in Business Promotion Award” for the Come & Get Your Love event.

“The Excellence in Building Design Award” for the renovation of the Bliss on Main building.

Friends of Main Street Board Member, Chad Wester, was awarded “The Main Street Hero Award.”

