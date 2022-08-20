Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Main Street Enterprise is smiling big after taking home four 2022 Main Street Alabama awards on Friday night in Opelika.
Honores included:
- “The Excellence in Promotion Award” for the Spring Festival: Easter Hat Parade.
- “The Excellence in Business Promotion Award” for the Come & Get Your Love event.
- “The Excellence in Building Design Award” for the renovation of the Bliss on Main building.
- Friends of Main Street Board Member, Chad Wester, was awarded “The Main Street Hero Award.”
