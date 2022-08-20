Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Botanical Gardens is encouraging visitors to check out their “Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center.”

Hundreds of butterflies are on display in the garden’s new butterfly house!

The cost is $5 for general admission and $3 to visit the new exhibit. It’s free if you are a DABG member.

Hours of operation are Saturday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Class and group tours are available upon request.

