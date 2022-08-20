Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements.

The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force.

“We’re very excited about all students being successful in life. And in that could be going to a four-year college, going to a two-year college, going to a technical program, but it could be going straight to work,” said State Superintendent Eric Mackey.

Students would need to either show a qualifying score from one of various standardized tests, take an AP or college credit course, have a technical credential or acceptance into the military.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
31-year-old Steven Tyler McNeill pulled a knife and attacked the victim, causing an extremely...
Police: Dothan man slashed victim across torso
Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
Marcus Anthony Grier
Houston County man arrested on rape charges
Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper answers a reporter’s questions on August 16, 2022.
Top Dothan official dodges questions about defending felon

Latest News

Ozark Animal Shelter is looking for a home for several of their furry friends.
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
Boll Weevil monument in Downtown Enterprise
Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet
Southeast Health hospital
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
FILE PHOTO - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — who proposed the Medicaid plan at issue — hailed the...
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan