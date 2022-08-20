69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident was found dead Sunday in Gritney. Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites.

According to Tate, Johnson was walking home from her son’s house Saturday evening on Bonifay Gritney Road when three dogs attacked her. The Sheriff said Johnson was found by a passerby nearly 24 hours later. The Medical Examiner determined Johnson had been bitten more than 100 times.

The three dogs believed to be responsible have now been euthanized, and neighbors say they had a history of aggressive behavior. Tate said there are no charges pending against the dogs’ owner because there is no physical evidence tying the dogs to Johnson’s death.

