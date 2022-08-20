1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.

Officials said a passenger in the Toyota and the driver of the Hyundai were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

According to troopers, the crash happened on U.S. 29 near the 34 mile marker, about eight miles south of Andalusia.

The cause of the multi-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
31-year-old Steven Tyler McNeill pulled a knife and attacked the victim, causing an extremely...
Police: Dothan man slashed victim across torso
Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
Marcus Anthony Grier
Houston County man arrested on rape charges
Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper answers a reporter’s questions on August 16, 2022.
Top Dothan official dodges questions about defending felon

Latest News

Ozark Animal Shelter is looking for a home for several of their furry friends.
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
Dothan Botanical Gardens excited to show off new butterfly garden
Boll Weevil monument in Downtown Enterprise
Main Street Enterprise honored during state awards banquet
Southeast Health hospital
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
FILE PHOTO - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — who proposed the Medicaid plan at issue — hailed the...
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan