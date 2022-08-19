Top Dothan official dodges questions about defending felon

Visit Dothan’s Board of Directors support him, but Aaron McCreight would obviously lose his job if sent to prison.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager refuses to disclose whether he wrote a potentially unethical letter that seeks leniency for a convicted bank fraudster.

Credible sources have told News 4 that Kevin Cowper sent that letter on behalf of Aaron McCreight, the embattled Visit Dothan president and chief executive officer.

An Iowa judge will consider McCreight’s character references before sentencing him.

When asked about the existence of such a letter this week, Cowper walked away without answering.

Watch Kevin Cowper’s reaction to letter questions above this story.

If on a city letterhead or if Cowper identifies himself as Dothan city manager, the letter would almost certainly be public record.

News 4 filed an open record request last month asking for a copy of the letter, but the city has not responded.

A letter could be problematic because it would have put the city in an official position of supporting convicted felons.

McCreight admits, as president of a Cedar Rapids tourism group, he falsified income projections to finance a music festival that flopped.

He landed in Dothan after the bank that made the loan in Iowa, as well as festival vendors, got duped.

In his Visit Dothan role, McCreight works closely with Cowper and other city officials and receives high marks for bolstering tourism.

Visit Dothan’s Board of Directors support him, but McCreight would obviously lose his job if sent to prison.

After pleading guilty in January, he faces up to 30 years.

No sentencing date is set.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
Dothan city commissioners discuss feeding program on August 16, 2022
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
POLICE LIGHTS
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary

Latest News

Kevin Cowper speaks to a News 4 reporter on August 16, 2022.
WTVY: Cowper on letter
Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves player Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI
Capt. Cornelius Boulton, right, and Sparky, the EFD mascot, present the Ball Drop prize basket...
First ever Operation Smoke Detector Golf Tournament was a success
U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has assisted multiple agencies in solving...
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts