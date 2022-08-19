Temporary bridge closure on Alabama Highway 605 for repaving begins Tuesday

Location of North Brannon Stand Rd bridge
Location of North Brannon Stand Rd bridge(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By Alabama Department of Transportation
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, August 23, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will briefly close the bridge on Alabama Highway 605 (North Brannon Stand Road) over Little Choctawhatchee River just north of U.S. Highway 84.

The bridge will be closed for repaving at approximately 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily until work is complete.

Motorists should plan accordingly for delays during the times of closure.  Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

