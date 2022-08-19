Temporary bridge closure on Alabama Highway 605 for repaving begins Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, August 23, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will briefly close the bridge on Alabama Highway 605 (North Brannon Stand Road) over Little Choctawhatchee River just north of U.S. Highway 84.

The bridge will be closed for repaving at approximately 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily until work is complete.

Motorists should plan accordingly for delays during the times of closure. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.