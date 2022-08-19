Police: Dothan man slashed victim across torso

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody after slashing a victim across the torso.

According to a release from Dothan Police, a physical altercation occurred on August 17 in the 1600 block of Westgate Parkway.

During the altercation, 31-year-old Steven Tyler McNeill pulled a knife and attacked the victim, causing an extremely large laceration to victim’s chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for immediate surgery for his injury, and according to the release is expected to make a full recovery.

McNeill was arrested for the attack and charged with one count of Attempted Murder. He was booked on a $100,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.