Police: Dothan man slashed victim across torso

By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody after slashing a victim across the torso.

According to a release from Dothan Police, a physical altercation occurred on August 17 in the 1600 block of Westgate Parkway.

During the altercation, 31-year-old Steven Tyler McNeill pulled a knife and attacked the victim, causing an extremely large laceration to victim’s chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for immediate surgery for his injury, and according to the release is expected to make a full recovery.

McNeill was arrested for the attack and charged with one count of Attempted Murder. He was booked on a $100,000 bond.

