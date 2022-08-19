More rain this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Starting off Friday with a few light showers moving through the area. This afternoon a better chance of rain which will help keep temperatures cooler. The rain chances will stick around through the weekend and next week. The weekend looks a little better than today with slightly lower rain chances. Next week once again brings higher rain chances and temperatures in the upper 80s.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 89°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 87° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 86° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 88° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
Dothan city commissioners discuss feeding program on August 16, 2022
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
POLICE LIGHTS
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-19-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-19-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 18, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Scattered Rain Again Friday
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-18-22
Scattered showers and storms today