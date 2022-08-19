More rain this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Starting off Friday with a few light showers moving through the area. This afternoon a better chance of rain which will help keep temperatures cooler. The rain chances will stick around through the weekend and next week. The weekend looks a little better than today with slightly lower rain chances. Next week once again brings higher rain chances and temperatures in the upper 80s.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 86°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 89°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 87° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 86° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 88° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

