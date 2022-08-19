Local author to hold book signing

By Cassidy Lee
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Barbara Alford, a long-time Dothan resident and author, is hosting a book signing this Saturday, August 20.

Dr. Alford will be at the Dothan Barnes and Noble on Montgomery Highway signing copies of her new book Just Kate.

The book is about a baby turtle’s first night on the beach as she tries to make it to the safety of the sea along with her 100 new brothers and sisters. She overcomes challenges, finds her destiny, and learns to find happiness in being herself.

Just Kate has been nicknamed by young fans as “the turtle book,” and has many facts about turtles presented in a way that is easily digestible for children ages 4-9. The story teaches children more than facts about turtles but also focuses on bravery, family ties, and believing oneself. Dr. Alford believes these are important conversations to have with children.

The book is available in hard and soft cover, and children are encouraged to take their picture with the giant Just Kate sign.

Any elementary school teacher who attends will receive a special Just Kate “save-the-turtles” video.

Barbara Alford has been an educator and nonprofit leader in the Wiregrass for over 40 years. Together with her lifelong friend and career art teacher, Fran Milazzo, Alford wrote and Milazzo illustrated Just Kate, inspired by the bravery, honesty and exuberance of their own granddaughters—Skylar, Haley, and Kate. For more information, visit www.justkate.com or follow them at https://www.facebook.com/Just-Kate-111221434829467

