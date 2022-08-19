Judicial Circuit names Police Administrator of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 12th Judicial Circuit of Pike and Coffee Counties has named the Police Administrator of the Year.

Capt. Darrell Griswold of the Enterprise Police Department is this year’s recipient.

Jon Folmar, assistant district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit said Griswold has served with dedication in an outstanding manner previously as the supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division and now as supervisor of the EPD’s Patrol Division.

EPD Police Chief Michael Moore was also at the ceremony to congratulate Griswold on his outstanding award.

Griswold has been with the EPD for 26 years and had prior law enforcement experience in the military and civilian realm.

