Houston County man arrested on rape charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who already faces sex allegations now faces several additional charge amid an ongoing police investigation.

40-year old Marcus Anthony Grier was first arrested August 11 on two counts of second degree rape, but police on Thursday added more serious charges.

3 counts of rape first degree

4 counts of sexual abuse

1 count of sexual abuse using inanimate object

1 count of Sodomy-With a Girl-Domestic Violence

1 count of Human trafficking

6 counts of production of pornography with minors.

He is held on $3.2 million.

Due to the sensitive natural of the crimes no additional information will be released, police said in a statement.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.