Houston County man arrested on rape charges

Marcus Anthony Grier
Marcus Anthony Grier(Houston County Sherriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who already faces sex allegations now faces several additional charge amid an ongoing police investigation.

40-year old Marcus Anthony Grier was first arrested August 11 on two counts of second degree rape, but police on Thursday added more serious charges.

3 counts of rape first degree

4 counts of sexual abuse

1 count of sexual abuse using inanimate object

1 count of Sodomy-With a Girl-Domestic Violence

1 count of Human trafficking

6 counts of production of pornography with minors.

He is held on $3.2 million.

Due to the sensitive natural of the crimes no additional information will be released, police said in a statement.

