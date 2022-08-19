Headland hosts Under the Oaks for end of summer fun

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Under the Oaks is a free outdoor festival put on by the Headland Main Street Committee.

2022′s Under the Oaks has been the fourth season of the six-month long event.

The August 19 installment featured a live performance from local band Mama Try’d. Local businesses and restaurants around the square remained open for business. Food trucks and snow cone booths were open outside for kids.

Additionally, Headland is an entertainment district so adult beverages are enjoyed outdoors.

Organizer Adrienne Wilkins said that with the absolutely exhausting and super busy start to the school year, there was no better way to unwind on a Friday night than at Under the Oaks.

The last event of the 2022 season will be next month on September 16.

To learn more about Under the Oaks click HERE.

