Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

Jeremy J. Sanders
Jeremy J. Sanders(Geneva County Sherriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County.

On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.

On August 11, Geneva County Deputy Joseph Kather was able to apprehend Jeremy J. Sanders, a fugitive with felony warrants out for his arrest, thanks to concerned citizens that saw a man walking on highway 52 and alerted officials.

According to a recent release, When Sanders was asked for his identification at the traffic stop, he stated that he was a minor and had no ID with him. Sanders gave consent for Trooper Jensen to search the vehicle where Trooper Jensen found an ID card with Jeremy J. Sanders.  It was confirmed by dispatch that Sanders had felony warrants for his arrest. When Trooper Jensen attempted to arrest Sanders, he fled the scene on foot.

Trooper Jensen, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators, K9 and Geneva County Air One started searching for Jeremy Sanders. The search continued for some time and Sanders could not be found. On August 11 the search resumed with Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators, K9 and Air One.

Two concerned citizens called the Sheriff’s Office with information on a man walking in the road on highway 52 between Sayers Automotive and McInnis Veterinary Clinic. Geneva County Deputy Joseph Kather spotted a man fitting the description and stopped. When Deputy Kather tried to make contact with the individual, he took off running. After a brief chase Kather apprehended Jeremy J. Sanders and arrested him for two felony charges.

