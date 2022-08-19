Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail

Charges to the stolen card were recorded in Alabama and in Florida.
Marcus W. Gilmore emerged as the suspected thief of the credit card. He was later arrested and...
Marcus W. Gilmore emerged as the suspected thief of the credit card. He was later arrested and charged with 11 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card.

According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.

Charges to the card without the permission of the owner were recorded in Alabama and in Florida.

After the case was handed over to Investigator Allen Cole, Marcus W. Gilmore emerged as the suspected thief of the credit card. He was later arrested and charged with 11 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

As with most cases, Gilmore is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

