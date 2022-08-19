Former Troy Trojan named as Carroll head baseball coach

Carroll High School
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark City School System has named a former Troy University baseball pitcher to lead the Carroll High School baseball team.

Will Carnley has been named the next head coach of the program as he replaces newly named Headland Coach Brett Birdsong.

Carnley has been a part of the Carroll coaching staff for the past two seasons.

Prior to joining the coaching staff, Carnley pitched at Troy University for four seasons. His senior year was cut short in 2020 due to COVID.

