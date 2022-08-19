First ever Operation Smoke Detector Golf Tournament was a success

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Last weekend, August 13, 2022, the Enterprise Fire Department hosted their first Operation Smoke Detector Golf Tournament.

More than 145 golfers flocked the green at The Bridges at Tartan Pines for a day filled with play and prizes.

Operation Smoke Detector is a public outreach program started by the Enterprise Fire Department to ensure every home has smoke detectors. The golf tournament served as a fundraiser for the program.

Autoplay Caption

Fire Chief Chris Davis and event organizer Capt. Cornelius Boulton said they were pleased by the great turnout of golfers and the funds raised.

The golf tournament raised approximately $6,100 to go toward providing smoke detectors, particularly in areas where EFD analysis showed the most need.

Davis thanked Boulton and all EFD and City staff who made the tournament possible.

“We also thank Trey Andress and Tartan Pines for allowing us to have the tournament on this beautiful course,” Davis said. “Everyone seemed to have a great time here today and we hope this will be the first of many EFD-sponsored tournaments.”

Autoplay Caption

Alongside the golf tournament, there was a ball drop from the bucket on the EFD’s ladder truck. The numbered golf ball that went into the hole was the winner of a basket full of treats that were donated by area businesses that also provided door prizes. Rebecca Solomon was the lucky winner.

The winning team with the best gross score was the Restoration, Inc. team that included Terry Wise, Gavin Martin, Bart Elliot, and Chase Bagwell.

The winning team with the best net score was made up of Jonathon Tullos, Robert Doerer, Turner Townsend, and Mike Bentley.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.