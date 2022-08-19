Field Crop Day provides learning opportunity for Wiregrass farmers

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Field crop day is a chance for farmers and researchers to learn from one another. At the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center, around 200 Wiregrass farmers attended tours and lectures regarding the latest in row crop production for cotton and peanuts.

Researchers discussed new farming techniques like using poultry litter or fertilizing with chemical variations. Those practices can benefit crop production and the prevention of diseases.

In addition to learning about new research and techniques, farmers get the opportunity to share information from their own experiences with one another.

Farmer, William Birdsong, said, “You get to visit with your cohorts and your other friends and neighbors and we exchange information between ourselves.”

Dothan is well known as the self-proclaimed, Peanut Capital of the World. Sharing new preventative research is a necessity to ensuring the output of peanut crops to other areas in the country.

Birdsong said that the impact farmers like him have shouldn’t be underestimated.

“We’re important, and we appreciate what everyone else does too that contributes to the local economy, and so together with us, we form the uniqueness of the Wiregrass community.”

To learn more about the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center click HERE.

