ESCC volleyball returns to the court for the first time since the 90s to take on LBW
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State begins their return to the NJCAA with a win on the volleyball court three sets to five.
