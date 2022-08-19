ESCC volleyball returns to the court for the first time since the 90s to take on LBW

ESCC volleyball hits the court for the first time since the 90s.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State begins their return to the NJCAA with a win on the volleyball court three sets to five.

