Enterprise ready to start the Blackmon era

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Wildcats less ready to play for the first time under head coach Ben Blackmon.

The Wildcats looking to build off an 8-4 season and first round win and it all starts this week.

Enterprise jumps into region play quick with Auburn and Central Phenix in back-to-back weeks taking this game to focus on themselves.

Blackmon has played and coached in Bates Memorial Stadium, but this will be his first under the lights of Wildcat Stadium.

“When I come out and we start to kick it off, I’ll soak that up a little bit, you know, that’s kind of one of the things that drew me to Enterprise is the small town feel and how everybody on Friday Night Lights just comes out and supports that one team in this in this town and, you know, the excitement that it builds every Friday night so that’ll be exciting,” Blackmon said.

The Wildcats take the field against the Bay Tornadoes Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.