A Bit Hotter

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Typical late-August weather is on the way for the weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms as highs reach the upper 80s to around 90°. Rain chances tick upwards for Monday as temperatures ease a few degrees.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light SW-W.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

