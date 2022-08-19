Armed Robertsdale domestic violence suspect arrested after releasing children following 3-day standoff

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Robertsdale man is under arrest and his two children are safe, but these things are true only after days of tense negotiations and ultimate action by law enforcement officials.

It was on Monday when the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the Robertsdale Police Department with the arrest of a domestic violence suspect who was armed and had two children inside his residence in the 20000 block of Hunt Road. The suspect, 30-year-old James Weeks, refused to release the children and come out of the house, according to a news release from the BCSO.

The BCSO’s Crisis Response Team began negotiations with the suspect to release the children and to come out of the house. The suspect refused all requests and stated that he was not giving up his children and was not going to jail, the news release states.

Authorities said negotiations went back and forth for three days before the negotiators were able to convince the suspect to release the children. During negotiations the suspect never made any threats towards the children or law enforcement. Weeks was cordial but would not let the children leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the children were released, the Baldwin County SWAT team arrived and attempted to take Weeks into custody on the active warrants. The BCSO said Weeks continued to resist arrest by not coming out of the house. Negotiations continued for several hours, but the suspect would not surrender.

The sheriff’s office said “less lethal gas” was introduced into the residence, but Weeks still would not come out.

Weeks ended up in the attic of the house where additional gas was deployed, authorities said. The suspect, in attempt to get to fresh air, partially fell through the ceiling.

SWAT team members were able to pull the suspect through the ceiling and take him into custody. There were no injuries to the children, suspect or officers.

The children are currently in the custody of the Department of Human Resources.

Weeks was transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center. He is charged with violation of release order and domestic violence second degree. Additional charges are forthcoming, authorities said. He has no bond.

