Amid feeding scandal high level official retires

Kitts becomes the latest departure in the program that is the target of an FBI investigation
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan Department of Leisure Services manager is leaving amid corruption allegations in a feeding program under his leadership.

Assistant Director Roy Kitts will retire on October 1, according to an email City Manager Kevin Cowper sent to commissioners late Thursday.

Kitts routinely approved paperwork for the city to be reimbursed for the costs of meals and snacks served to low-income children.

Feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield, who submitted that paperwork to Kitts, lost her job after an audit revealed irregularities, according to testimony during a personnel board hearing last month.

The city won’t reveal how many other employees have departed during the scandal in which Kitts has not been implicated.

But Wingfield is accused by a Dothan restaurant owner of revealing its bid to a competitor.

The bid was awarded to Breakfast at Tammie’s that received about $2.8 million dollars over about two years.

The FBI this week initiated an investigation into the program, per sources.

