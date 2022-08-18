Voice for Autism pageant raises awareness in community

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is a developmental disorder affecting verbal and nonverbal communication and social interaction.

The Voice for Autism pageant was started in 2019 to bring more awareness of the condition to the area.

Wanda English has four grandchildren who all have autism. She said, “I hear, you know, children with autism need to stay at home, they don’t need to be out in public, and this is what this program is about, it’s to bring awareness to the public.”

English’s only granddaughter, Sandra Thomas, is Miss Junior National Voice for Autism. Although Sandra said that she is shy, her family saw a boost in her confidence through competing in pageants.

The organization strives to be all‐inclusive, allowing participation by all girls of all ages. It also offers opportunities for contestants to compete at state and national levels.

All while continuing to spread awareness and grow in confidence.

The Miss Wiregrass Voice for Autism pageant is Sunday, August 21, in Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark at 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about Voice for Autism click HERE.

