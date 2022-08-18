Southeast Health prepares for 29th annual Men’s Health Fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health is hosting the 29th annual Men’s Health Fair at the Dothan Civic Center Saturday, August 20.

The event will offer free medical tests for men. A single blood draw will test for testosterone, cholesterol, thyroid, glucose, and prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels.

The physical exam will include a stroke assessment, vision testing, blood pressure, COPD/asthma, height, weight, and body fat analysis.

Health education coordinator, Gloria Biddings, said that men shouldn’t feel intimidated or embarrassed to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We want to help you, we want to see you get better, and that’s what we’re here for, to get you a start on taking better care of yourself because early detection is the key. That’s what we’re hoping that we find out, if we find out anything from your blood test results,” said Biddings.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to attend.

Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank.

To learn more about the Men’s Fair click HERE.

