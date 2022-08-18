Scattered showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning make sure to grab the rain gear as you head out the door. This afternoon we will remain mostly cloudy which will keep temperatures in the 80s for highs with a chance of a few more showers and storms this afternoon. Tomorrow more of the same with another chance of showers and storms and temperatures in the 80s. The weekend will bring pop up afternoon showers and storms both days and that pattern will hold all the way through next week, this will keep our afternoon highs a little below normal for this time of year.

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 84°. Winds W 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

