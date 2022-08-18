Scattered Rain Again Friday

SYNOPSIS – Good rain chances will continue into Friday, before the activity becomes a little more hit-or-miss for the weekend. The extra cloud cover will keep highs in the middle 80s Friday, but we’ll turn a little hotter for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few isolated showers. Low near 74°. Winds NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 73°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

