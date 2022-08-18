Scattered Rain Again Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Good rain chances will continue into Friday, before the activity becomes a little more hit-or-miss for the weekend. The extra cloud cover will keep highs in the middle 80s Friday, but we’ll turn a little hotter for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few isolated showers. Low near 74°.  Winds NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 73°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan city commissioners discuss feeding program on August 16, 2022
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
Ross Clark Circle vehicle fire
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
POLICE LIGHTS
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-18-22
Scattered showers and storms today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-18-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-18-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Increase
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-17-22
Rain chances on the way up