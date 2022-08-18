Scattered Rain Again Friday
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Good rain chances will continue into Friday, before the activity becomes a little more hit-or-miss for the weekend. The extra cloud cover will keep highs in the middle 80s Friday, but we’ll turn a little hotter for Saturday and Sunday.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few isolated showers. Low near 74°. Winds NW 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 73°. Winds light S.
EXTENDED
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%
MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 40%
WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%
THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 86° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
