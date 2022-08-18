News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of August 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan city commissioners discuss feeding program on August 16, 2022
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
Ross Clark Circle vehicle fire
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
POLICE LIGHTS
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary
James Coachman booking photo
Charges Cottonwood mayor faced in son’s shooting dismissed

Latest News

News 4 looks in at the City of Dothan's plans to continue the feeding program amid a recent...
Feeding program will continue amid criminal probe
10 officers were recognized for their promotions to higher ranks.
Enterprise city council recognizes police promotions
Mayor
“Facility dog” spreads joy across New Brockton Elementary School
NBMS
New Brockton growth leads to a middle school for students