News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of August 18, 2022
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, August 19
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, August 19
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, August 20
- Craft and Vendor Fair | Saturday, August 20
- Eufaula - Art Basics for Kids | Saturday, August 20
- Scrabble Run | Saturday, August 20
- Antique Tractor Club Meeting | Saturday, August 20
- Dothan Fire Department’s 9th Annual Family Fun Day and 5K | Saturday, August 20
- Eufaula - Oil Painting Workshop with Erin Merrill with The Untrained Edit | Sunday, August 21
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.