A new Covenant pastor has been appointed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After the loss of Dr. Hays McKay earlier this year, Covenant United Methodist Church has appointed a new pastor.

The Covenant’s Staff-Parish Relations will be appointing Rev. Kyle Gatlin as the new Senior Pastor.

The decision comes after consultation with Bishop David Graves and the district superintendent Dr. Jeff Wilson.

Rev. Kyle Gatlin has serves an associate pastor at Covenant for the past 23 years and is well-loved among the congregation, Staff-Parish Relations Chair Steve Clark says.

“We believe his gifts, wisdom, and experience are exactly what our church needs in this season as we move forward in mission and ministry together.”

A Service of Celebration and Installation of Rev. Gatlin as Senior Pastor will be held in all worship services on Sunday, September 11.

Clark also reports that Claire Bowen, a Human Resources consultant will be working with with Kyle and the rest of the church staff over the next few weeks as the move forward under new leadership.

Jim Ozier, a retired UMC pastor who served in a church similar to Covenant for 18 years will be sharing his expertise in pastoral transitions with the congregation over the next year, including a church-wide training event in January.

The SPRC has started looking at the possibility of a new associate pastor to support Rev. Kyle Gatlin as he leads the congregation.

Clark ends his statement with this hopeful message: “During these holy moments, I find joy in the words from Jeremiah 29:11: “For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.” I invite each of you to join me in a season of prayer for Kyle and Deandra, for our Covenant family, and for our shared ministry, knowing that God indeed has promised a future with hope for all of us.”

