Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday.

According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.

The victim’s identity has not been released publicly.

Anyone with information relating to this shooting is asked to call the Luverne Police Department.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.