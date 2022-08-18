Lawmakers: Governor Ivey in good health despite rumors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Listen to recent rumblings around Alabama and one might believe that Governor Ivey is on the brink of death.

But nothing could be further from the truth, according to two lawmakers who visited with her on Wednesday.

“She was fine, in good spirits, and very engaging,” State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) told News 4.

He and Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) went to the capital with two pageant queens who they introduced to Ivey.

During the visit, the governor posed for photos with Miss Alabama USA Katelyn Vinson and Miss Alabama Teen USA AnnaLee Story.

Rumors swirled last week when Ivey, a 77-year-old cancer survivor, had not been seen publicly for several days. That sparked speculation that she is in poor health and possibly unable to perform her duties.

Her office accused AL.com that published the rumors in an opinion piece of having a “slow news day” and said Ivey is healthy.

Lee agrees.

“She seemed fine, and we had a good, enjoyable meeting,” he said.

