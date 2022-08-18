Lawmakers: Governor Ivey in good health despite rumors

Governor Kay Ivey welcomes pageant queens Katelyn Vinson and AnnaLee Story to the Alabama...
Governor Kay Ivey welcomes pageant queens Katelyn Vinson and AnnaLee Story to the Alabama capitol on August 17, 2022. Pictured L-R is Rep. Paul Lee, Ms. Story, Governor Ivey, Ms. Vinson, and Senator Donnie Chesteen.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Listen to recent rumblings around Alabama and one might believe that Governor Ivey is on the brink of death.

But nothing could be further from the truth, according to two lawmakers who visited with her on Wednesday.

“She was fine, in good spirits, and very engaging,” State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) told News 4.

He and Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) went to the capital with two pageant queens who they introduced to Ivey.

During the visit, the governor posed for photos with Miss Alabama USA Katelyn Vinson and Miss Alabama Teen USA AnnaLee Story.

Rumors swirled last week when Ivey, a 77-year-old cancer survivor, had not been seen publicly for several days. That sparked speculation that she is in poor health and possibly unable to perform her duties.

Her office accused AL.com that published the rumors in an opinion piece of having a “slow news day” and said Ivey is healthy.

Lee agrees.

“She seemed fine, and we had a good, enjoyable meeting,” he said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan city commissioners discuss feeding program on August 16, 2022
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
Ross Clark Circle vehicle fire
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
POLICE LIGHTS
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary
James Coachman booking photo
Charges Cottonwood mayor faced in son’s shooting dismissed

Latest News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
One Alabama attorney’s office is calling out the state’s department of insurance for an...
Your car has been stolen, but insurance may not cover the theft