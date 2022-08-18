Big name retailers headed to Andalusia

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Aug. 18, 2022
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - What once was the Covington County Mall will now be known as the Shoppes of Covington County.

The city of Andalusia announced the details of the development on Thursday. Some of the retailers that are slated to fill the vacant space include Five Below, Marshals, Big Lots, Berks outlet and Harbor Freight. Verizon and Firehouse Subs are already located in the area.

“This is transformational for Andalusia and for Covington County,” Mayor Earl Johnson said.

The new retail options will bring as many as 150 new jobs and between $18 and $20 million are expected in the first year in sales.

Johnson said the project had been sidelined because of market conditions and COVID.

“The Mall at Covington has been vacant for, gosh, about 15 years,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working on this project for about 10 years.”

The city has signed 10-year leases which each of the retailers with hopes of adding more to the list in the future.

Johnson said Five Below will be the first to open in December, with the remainder opening by May of 2023.

