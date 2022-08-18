Arrest made in Ozark fire

Arrest made in Ozark fire
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL.

On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive.

When they arrived on the scene the owner of both the vehicle and residence was already trying to put out the fire.

During the following investigation of the incident, it was determined that the fire was set intentionally and police believed James McDaniel was the suspect.

McDaniel was found, interviewed, and later admitted to setting the fire.

McDaniel has been arrested and charged with Arson 1st degree.

