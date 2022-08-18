Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Those who should be particularly attentive to updating their software are “people who are in the public eye” such as activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying, Tobac said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan city commissioners discuss feeding program on August 16, 2022
Dothan City Hall fraud allegations shake commissioners’ confidence
Ross Clark Circle vehicle fire
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
POLICE LIGHTS
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary

Latest News

Miss Junior National Voice for Autism, Sandra Thomas, has experienced a confidence boost from...
Voice for Autism pageant raises awareness in community
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress
Health education coordinator, Gloria Biddings, encourages all men to take advantage of this...
Southeast Health prepares for 29th annual Men’s Health Fair
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit