Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today.

The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home.

Rooms in the unit are large and furnished with a sofa bed to accommodate visiting family members or friends during the patient’s extended stay.

Chief Nursing Officer, Sara DeRouen, placed her own father in the swing unit as it’s first patient. She said, “it is a home-like atmosphere so I know, even if I wasn’t here... my daddy was going to be taken care of.”

Patients for the swing bed unit must meet certain insurance guidelines to be approved for admittance.

