Traffic detoured after shooting, crash on I-85 NB near Auburn

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Traffic is being detoured after a shooting on Interstate 85 northbound near Auburn Wednesday.

According to Auburn police, officers responded to mile marker 56 near the Tiger Town exit after reports of a crash. Northbound lanes of I-85 were subsequently shut down while law enforcement worked the scene.

Police later released information that there had been a shooting into an occupied vehicle that resulted in the crash.

A traffic detour is currently being used at Exits 50 and 51. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Additional details about a suspect or a victim have not been publicly released.

Georgia law enforcement officials are also investigating a shooting on I-85 NB, according to our sister station WTVM. In that incident, a man was reportedly shot at while driving on I-85 in Troup County, Ga.

