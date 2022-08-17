Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash reported on Ross Clark Circle near Prevatt Road in Dothan resulted in a fire.

According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is closing westbound lanes and blocking left lane and left turn lane eastbound.

ALDOT is urging drivers to use caution when traveling though this area.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

