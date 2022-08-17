Robbery at Pike Drugs Pharmacy

Pike Drugs Pharmacy burglary
Pike Drugs Pharmacy burglary(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy.

The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics in just a few minutes.

Chief Green said that officers arrived on the scene just minutes after receiving the alarm call, but the suspects had already fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Security camera photos of the suspects can be found below.

If anyone has any information about the event please contact the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-5016.

