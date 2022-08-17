Rain chances on the way up

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to Wednesday, as we head into the afternoon hours rain chances will remain low but overnight tonight the rain chances will start to climb and stay with us to end the week. Clouds and rain will keep afternoon highs in the 80s the next few days. The weekend will see isolated shower and storms chances both Saturday and Sunday. The start of next week looks the same with isolated showers and storms in the afternoons.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, rain chances later in the day. High near 95°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, rain moves in. Low near 73°. Winds Light & variable 30%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 89°. Winds W 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

