Rain Chances Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on track for the overnight and the first part of Thursday, with a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day. The energy will linger into Friday, keeping rain chances in place, with typical pop-up isolated afternoon activity to return this weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 74°.  Winds NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 73°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Borden Dairy Dothan
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
Citronelle, Ala.
Woman claims she was brutally beaten by her family with brass knuckles
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-17-22
Rain chances on the way up
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-17-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 08-17-22
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher 5 pm weathercast 8-16-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Some Relief From The Heat On The Way