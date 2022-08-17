Rain Chances Increase

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on track for the overnight and the first part of Thursday, with a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day. The energy will linger into Friday, keeping rain chances in place, with typical pop-up isolated afternoon activity to return this weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 74°. Winds NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low near 73°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.