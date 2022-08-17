Police find puppy after she was stolen along with pickup truck

Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.
Lola the bassett hound was recovered on Tuesday.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner in Oregon after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.

Lola was inside a blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab parked outside a Portland gas station when the truck was stolen at noon, according to police.

Police said that a handgun was also inside the truck.

Lola and the truck were recovered a few hours later, but the handgun was not found.

Police said Lola was “a bit tired after this ordeal, but in good spirits.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Borden Dairy Dothan
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
Citronelle, Ala.
Woman claims she was brutally beaten by her family with brass knuckles
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

Latest News

Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Media may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge...
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Texas girl
In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, smoke...
Explosions in annexed Crimea highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war
Giovanni De Luca, a 19-year-old airline subcontractor in Florida, faces two counts of grand...
AirTag leads to arrest of airline worker in luggage thefts, sheriff says
Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery, is arrested in Chambers County, Alabama, hours after...
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit