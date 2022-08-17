Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a crew was pulling cable across the roadway when a vehicle ran over the cable, snagging it. Prado was subsequently pinned between the cable and a work truck.

Prado was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he died from his injuries.

No other details were released as ALEA continues its investigation.

