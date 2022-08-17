Houston County Schools sees big increase in student enrollment

HCS
HCS(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - More people are moving to Houston County, which means more students are entering the school district.

This year Houston County’s school system has an increase of over 300 students.

Superintendent Brandy White says while anticipated; the growth is slightly more than expected.

All five school zones do have room for the additional students this year.

Three schools are in the process of getting extra classrooms built to accommodate the growth.

White is choosing to look at the situation positively, rather than as a challenge.

“I think that shows that we’re doing well, and parents want to send their children to our school, so I think that’s a great thing, and the way we’ve planned this growth we’re able to accommodate those students, and we’ve added some programs,” White expressed.

School officials anticipate that the classrooms under construction at Rehobeth, Wicksburg and Cottonwood will be ready by next school year.

Once those classrooms are ready, teachers must be hired.

White says for next school year, Houston County will get funding for teacher units based on this year’s student count.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Borden Dairy Dothan
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
Citronelle, Ala.
Woman claims she was brutally beaten by her family with brass knuckles
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Disgraced prosecutor has received nearly $50k from taxpayers for doing nothing
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

Latest News

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
bookbags
Child abuse rates could rise as kids head back into the classroom
News 4's White House correspondent on Cheney's loss and Trump investigation
News 4's White House correspondent on Cheney's loss and Trump investigation
The vehicle being sought is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, license plate 3753BF3.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia