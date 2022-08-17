Houston County Schools sees big increase in student enrollment

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - More people are moving to Houston County, which means more students are entering the school district.

This year Houston County’s school system has an increase of over 300 students.

Superintendent Brandy White says while anticipated; the growth is slightly more than expected.

All five school zones do have room for the additional students this year.

Three schools are in the process of getting extra classrooms built to accommodate the growth.

White is choosing to look at the situation positively, rather than as a challenge.

“I think that shows that we’re doing well, and parents want to send their children to our school, so I think that’s a great thing, and the way we’ve planned this growth we’re able to accommodate those students, and we’ve added some programs,” White expressed.

School officials anticipate that the classrooms under construction at Rehobeth, Wicksburg and Cottonwood will be ready by next school year.

Once those classrooms are ready, teachers must be hired.

White says for next school year, Houston County will get funding for teacher units based on this year’s student count.

