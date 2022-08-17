Enterprise city council recognizes police promotions

10 officers were recognized for their promotions to higher ranks.
10 officers were recognized for their promotions to higher ranks.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Numerous Enterprise police officers were recognized at the August 16 city council meeting for recent promotions.

Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said that this promotion process takes time. Candidates must apply, take a written test, receive evaluations, and sit in front of an oral board for approval.

Chief Moore said that he’s “very proud of the promotions, I think they’ll do a good job.” Additionally he’s excited for the future of the 10 officers recognized.

To learn more about the Enterprise Police Department click HERE.

