Enterprise city council discuss medical cannabis program

As of September 1, people may apply to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission for a dispensary license.
The Enterprise City Administrator and other staff brought the impending September 1 date to the council's attention.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Medical Cannabis Program was discussed on a local level at the August 16 Enterprise city council meeting.

The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners issued a rule that as of September 1, people may apply to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission for a dispensary license.

The City Administrator brought this date to the council’s attention as it will be up to individual city councils to determine whether dispensaries will be allowed in their towns.

Council President Turner Townsend wanted the council to think about the consequences before reacting. He advised them to do their homework before any action was taken.

Only 37 dispensaries will be allowed statewide.

To learn more about the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission click HERE.

