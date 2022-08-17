Dale County Volleyball ready for 2022 season

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The 2022 volleyball season is quickly approaching.

Several teams all over the Wiregrass ready to hit the hardwood for the first game of the season.

One of those teams is the Dale County Warriors with new head coach Karie Striplin.

This Warrior squad could turn some heads this season with Striplin taking over the program.

This team has seen quite a few coaches over the years but several players excited for the season... Mentioning how much Striplin has poured into this team.

“It really excites me because, I mean, it’s your last year obviously you want to win, and I really think that we’re going to really put it together this year and just work well together,” senior Elly Castle said. “She’s really like gone into detail about the steps on how to do things, you know, really getting into like the footwork and everything like that teaching us how to hit, how to pass, and I think that’s really helped us a lot.”

The Warriors open up their season on the road Thursday when they take on the Northside Methodist Knights.

