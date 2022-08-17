Charges Cottonwood mayor faced in son’s shooting dismissed

James Coachman booking photo
James Coachman booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The assault charge Cottonwood, Alabama’s mayor faced in the shooting of his son has been dismissed.

Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick ruled there is overwhelming evidence that Mayor James Coachman’s actions were justified.

His attorneys argued Tuesday that the mayor feared for his life during a confrontation with his adult child who threatened him with a set of hole diggers last year.

Mayor Coachman would have been removed from office had he been convicted.

Dothan attorneys Benjamin Freeman and Gregory B. “Scooter” McCain represent Coachman.

