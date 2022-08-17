3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 suspects have been charged in relation to a pawn shop burglary that occurred early this week.

On 8/12/2022, several suspects broke into a pawn shop in the 3000 block of South Oates St. in Dothan.

The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into the store, causing several thousands of dollars in damage before stealing multiple firearms.

The Dothan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms began an immediate investigation.

With the help of the community, they began following leads that have led to the arrests of 3 suspects.

Antonio Vanquise Streeter, 33, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to commit Burglary Third Degree.

Freshawn Dejon Butler, 25, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Burglary Third Degree, one count of Receiving Stolen Property First Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief First Degree, and one count of Possession of Burglary Tools.

Richard Alexander Wilson Jr., 26 years old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Burglary Third Degree, one count of Receiving Stolen Property First Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief First Degree, and one count of Possession of Burglary Tools.

Still wanted is Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd, 24 years old of Dothan.

WANTED: Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd (Dothan Police Dpeartment)

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Byrd, call DPD at 334-615-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

