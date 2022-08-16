Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - A father of two is recovering from serious injuries following a motorcycle crash. His wife has been there every step of the way after a mobile app alerted her about the crash as soon as it happened.

Sarah Caine received an alert from the Life360 app just before 7 a.m. Saturday. Her husband, Tim Caine, had been out dropping his son off at football practice when he was involved in a motorcycle crash, KPHO/KTVK reports.

“It just says, ‘Life360 detected sudden motion on Dad’s phone,’” Sarah Caine said. “‘This could be a result of a collision, hard braking or a dropped phone. We suggest that you call Dad to check on them.’”

The “Dad” the app referred to is Tim Caine. He was five minutes from home when the crash happened, sending him off his motorcycle and 30 feet into the air, according to witnesses.

“When I called him and he didn’t answer, my first thought was ‘maybe it just fell out of his pocket,’” Sarah Caine said.

But using Life360′s GPS technology, Sarah Caine drove to her husband’s location and saw the scene of the crash.

“So, I drove there over the canal, and there he was on the side of the road with people standing over him. I was able to see him before he got into the ambulance,” she said.

Her husband later told her he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. Tim Caine said he remembers seeing a car driving on the opposite side of the road that then dramatically turned in front of him. Witnesses say they saw him flying through the air after he slammed on his motorcycle brakes.

Police say right now, they’re calling this a single vehicle accident.

“I don’t think he’s ever been through anything like this,” Sarah Caine said.

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the crash. He is recovering at the hospital.

His wife says the past few days have been the hardest of her life, but she’s grateful she’s been there every step of the way, thanks to the app.

“The ER nurse... I told her what happened with the app, and she told me that app probably saved me about an hour or two of waiting to see where he was because they would’ve had to pull his information [and] emergency contacts,” Sarah Caine said.

Tim Caine’s accident occurred just two weeks after he was laid off. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.