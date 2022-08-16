Video shows hammerhead shark chasing stingray near shore in Orange Beach

Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead in the Gulf.
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead in the Gulf.(WALA)
By Shelby Myers
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A hammerhead shark showed out in Orange Beach Monday morning. The massive creature swam super close to the shore and was caught on camera chasing some stingrays.

The video has nearly 30,000 views on Facebook.

Catarena Peek said she and her boyfriend, Alec Deshotel come to Orange Beach every year, but this will be a trip to remember for the Texas natives.

“This is the first time we have ever seen anything like this for sure,” said Deshotel, “I look out the window...and there it is. Massive 10 to 12-foot Hammerhead, whatever it is, I don’t know but it was a big one. We don’t know how big it was but it was massive.”

The massive shark showed off its speed by chasing stingrays in the shallow part of the Gulf. In the video, the few people in the water scrambled to get out.

Peek said, “There was some man down there screaming that there was a shark and I guess they finally saw the dorsal fin and they realized how close he started getting so they started jumping out of the water as fast as they could.”

Peek said she started recording because it had been the second shark they had seen from their ten-story balcony at only 10 am. Her video took off on Facebook very quickly.

“I just ended up videoing it and it was a really cool video so I just posted to Facebook thinking a couple hundred of my friends would find it kind of cool and then all of a sudden, I looked down at my phone and it was over 100,000 views and I was like, Oh, that’s pretty cool.”

Peek and Deshotel said the sighting didn’t keep them from getting in the water. Peek is a certified diver and said she’s swam with sharks her entire life. Deshotel said he sees sharks while deep sea fishing. Still, this was a first for both of them.

“Once in a lifetime kind of experience for sure. It was just really cool to watch,” the couple said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan,...
1 dead in Monday morning crash
Money Mizer
Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.
Walmart: No plans to make stores 24/7 again
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

Latest News

A man convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of a local man will spend the rest...
Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 PCB murder
Headland Rams name new coaches
Headland Rams name new coaches
Dothan Wolves ready for series opener
Dothan Wolves ready for series opener
Dothan Housing celebrates senior citizen ice cream social
Dothan Housing celebrates senior citizen ice cream social